Turkiye Ambassador Calls On Defence Minister
Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye, Mehmet Pacaci called on Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif here on Tuesday.
The minister expressed that Pakistan and Türkiye have excellent bilateral relations based on common faith, culture, values, civilization and historical linkages,” a news release said.
Pakistan-Turkiye bilateral relations have been institutionalized under the forum of High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) under Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defence relations under High Level Military Dialogue Meetings.
Both sides showed satisfaction on areas of common interest, including security, counter-terrorism and developing situation in the region.
