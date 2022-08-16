UrduPoint.com

Twenty People Dead After Passenger Bus Hits Oil Tanker In Pakistan - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published August 16, 2022 | 07:52 PM

Twenty People Dead After Passenger Bus Hits Oil Tanker in Pakistan - Reports

At least 20 people were killed and six others injured after a passenger bus collided with an oil tanker on the Multan-Sukkur Motorway near the northwestern Pakistani city of Bahawalpur on Tuesday, media reported

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) At least 20 people were killed and six others injured after a passenger bus collided with an oil tanker on the Multan-Sukkur Motorway near the northwestern Pakistani city of Bahawalpur on Tuesday, media reported.

According to the Nation newspaper, the accident was caused by speeding.

It took rescuers several hours to extinguish the fire that broke out as a result of the collision. Traffic on the Multan-Sukkur Motorway has been suspended for several hours, the media said, citing police.

Several drivers of cars moving along the highway when the collision occurred were also injured, doctors said.

According to the bus company sources, there were two drivers and 24 passengers aboard the bus.

Related Topics

Pakistan Accident Injured Fire Police Motorway Company Oil Traffic Bahawalpur Media

Recent Stories

Top Ukrainian Diplomat Says Sent His Family Abroad ..

Top Ukrainian Diplomat Says Sent His Family Abroad When Russian Operation Began

5 minutes ago
 Ukraine Receives $203Mln in Zero-Interest Loan for ..

Ukraine Receives $203Mln in Zero-Interest Loan for 15 Years From Italy - Finance ..

6 minutes ago
 US Receives Iran's Response to EU Proposal on Nucl ..

US Receives Iran's Response to EU Proposal on Nuclear Deal, Studying It - State ..

6 minutes ago
 Court seeks arguments on plea seeking physical rem ..

Court seeks arguments on plea seeking physical remand of Gill

6 minutes ago
 AAC visits bazaars, inspects quality of food items ..

AAC visits bazaars, inspects quality of food items

6 minutes ago
 Over 2,000 female students could be deprived of hi ..

Over 2,000 female students could be deprived of higher education if dormitories ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.