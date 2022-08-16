Twenty People Dead After Passenger Bus Hits Oil Tanker in Pakistan - Reports

At least 20 people were killed and six others injured after a passenger bus collided with an oil tanker on the Multan-Sukkur Motorway near the northwestern Pakistani city of Bahawalpur on Tuesday, media reported

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) At least 20 people were killed and six others injured after a passenger bus collided with an oil tanker on the Multan-Sukkur Motorway near the northwestern Pakistani city of Bahawalpur on Tuesday, media reported.

According to the Nation newspaper, the accident was caused by speeding.

It took rescuers several hours to extinguish the fire that broke out as a result of the collision. Traffic on the Multan-Sukkur Motorway has been suspended for several hours, the media said, citing police.

Several drivers of cars moving along the highway when the collision occurred were also injured, doctors said.

According to the bus company sources, there were two drivers and 24 passengers aboard the bus.