Two Accused Held During Search Operation In Multan

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 05:36 PM

Two accused held during search operation in Multan

The police arrested two accused and recovered weapons during a search operation in different police stations limits

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019) :The police arrested two accused and recovered weapons during a search operation in different police stations limits.

According to the police sources, law enforcement agencies and the police conducted the operation in Samijabad, Makkah Town, Shah Town, Bhaktiwala, Rewari Muhalla and Basti Alampur and conducted bio-metric identification of 100 people.

The police arrested two accused for violating tenant act and having illegal weapons while six illegal weapons were also recovered during the search operation.

