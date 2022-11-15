UrduPoint.com

Two Arrested For Running Illegal Petrol, LPG Agencies

Published November 15, 2022

Two arrested for running illegal petrol, LPG agencies

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :The District Police under an ongoing operation against illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Petrol agencies conducted raids and arrested two accused.

According to the police spokesman, Kahuta police conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and arrested Arbab for operating an illegal petrol agency.

In another raid, Saddar Baroni police held an accused namely Shehzad for running an illegal LPG agency.

Police confiscated petrol, LPG cylinders and refilling gadgets from their possession and registered separate cases against the accused, he added.

He said police would continue their operation against the rules violators and the illegal petrol and LPG agencies would be sealed.

He warned the violators to stop the illegal business immediately otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

