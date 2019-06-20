UrduPoint.com
Two Big Stalwarts Confined In Jail Means Law As Above At All: Ali Muhammad Khan

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 11:42 PM

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan Thursday said two big stalwarts of PPP and PML-N confined in jail in corruption cases, it means that law as above at all

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan Thursday said two big stalwarts of PPP and PML-N confined in jail in corruption cases, it means that law as above at all.

Talking to a private news channel, he said opposition parties wanted to forget their past corruption as their leaders were nabbed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB), adding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would not made any compromise on corruption and accountability process.

Replying to a question, he said the issuing of production orders was right of every Member of National Assembly (MNAs) after reviewing legalities and technicalities of the case registered against them.

The Speaker National Assembly had issued production orders of Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, co-chairman, Pakistan Peoples Party, Asif Ali Zardari and PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique, he added.

