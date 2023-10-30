Two bike lifters arrested; four stolen motorcycles recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Police have arrested two bike lifters, members of ‘Aziz’ gang besides recovering four stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO, Airport Police Station managed to net two bike lifters namely Aziz Ullah and Waseem and recovered four stolen motorcycles, and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar, Muhammad Waqas Khan said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.

He said that the operations against the lawbreakers were being accelerated further.