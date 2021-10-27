Two brothers killed in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Two brothers were killed in a road accident near here Wednesday.

According to rescue sources, Syed Shuhrat Abbas (30) and his brother Syed Najaf Abbas (27) sons of Mazhar Hussain Bukhari, residents of Chandian Talawan were riding a motorcycle on Jhumra road when they rammed into a tractor trolley near dry port.

Both the brothers died on the spot.

The bodies were handed over to the police.