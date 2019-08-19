Two civilians embraced shahadat as result of unprovoked Indian firing across LoC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :Two innocent civilians were martyred as Indian army resorted to unprovoked firing on civil population with mortars and anti tank guided missiles in Hot Spring Sector along Line of Control (LOC).

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here Sunday, two elderly innocent civilians Lal Muhamamd S/O of Muhamamd Din, age 75 years and Hassan Din S/O Lal Din age 61 years, residents of Village Nagrai embraced shahadat as a result of Indian firing.

Reportedly, two Indian army soldiers were killed and many injured as Pakistan Army engaged posts from where fire was directed.