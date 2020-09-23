Two COVID-19 patients die, 15 new cases reported in Hyderabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Two more COVID-19 patients died and 15 new cases were reported in the district during the last 24 hours.

A report by the health department confirmed that Munir Ahmed, 60, and Ali Bux, 65, who were isolated at their homes in different areas of the district succumbed to Coronavirus Tuesday evening.Munir Ahmed resident of Bhitai Town and Ali Bux of a village near Tando Jam breathed their last at homes where they were isolated since September 7 and 8 respectively, sources said.

The burial of the deceased were held at local graveyards of the respective areas as per standard operating procedures (SOP).

Meanwhile, 15 new Coronavirus cases have also been reported in the district during the last 24 hours, taking the tally of active COVID-19 patients to 138. Out of them, 136 were isolated at their homes while one is under treatment at civil hospital Hyderabad and the other in Karachi's hospital.Out of 15 new cases, 10 were reported from Qasimabad, three from City and two from Latifabad taluka of district Hyderabad, sources said.