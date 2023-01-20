Two-day art exhibition of watercolor paintings will start from Jan 22

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :The second international watercolor exhibition organized by Sir Sadiq Art Club Bahawalpur will be inaugurated on January 22 at Bahawalpur Museum.

Prince Bahawal Khan Abbasi will inaugurate the exhibition.

Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Professor Dr.

Athar Mehboob will inaugurate the second day of the watercolor exhibition at Hakra Art Gallery on January 23.

On a 50-foot-long banner, renowned painters will present their skills to the audience.

Exhibition Co-ordinator Irshad Bhatti told that an exhibition of this scale is being held for the first time in the history of Bahawalpur in which the work of 42 international artists would be presented to the public. The spectators will get an opportunity to see the watercolor artwork.

He hoped that the exhibition would inspire young artists.