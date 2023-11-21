Open Menu

Two-day Kathak Workshop Begins At Alhamra Arts Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2023 | 09:45 PM

Alhamra Arts Center, The Mall, resonates with the rhythmic beats of a two-day Kathak workshop, where the acclaimed Kathak artist Farah Yasmeen Shaikh shared her expertise with enthusiastic young participants

Jointly supported by Alhamra and Faiz Foundation, this workshop is a collaborative effort to nurture emerging talent in Kathak, drawing the participation of over fifty aspiring artists.

Farah Yasmeen Shaikh, a maestro in Kathak, not only delved into the historical depths of this intricate dance form but also imparted fundamental technical skills.

She commended the workshop as a commendable initiative to bolster budding talent in the realm of Kathak.

Executive Director Alhamra Tariq Mehmood Chaudhry said, "Our commitment is to nurturing the next generation's artistic journey." The active participation of youth in the workshop stands as a resounding testament to their unwavering passion for the art of Kathak.

As the echoes of Kathak resonate through the workshop, this immersive experience will unfold its rhythmic wonders until Wednesday, November 22, fostering the spirit of artistic dedication among the youth.

