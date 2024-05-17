Two-day STEM Conference Held In Islamabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) The Virtual University of Pakistan, in collaboration with the British Council, successfully organized a two-day National Conference on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Education here on Friday.
The conference was part of the British Council STEM Education Project and aimed to promote innovation and excellence in STEM education across Pakistan.
The conference featured presentations of 45 research papers covering a wide range of topics within STEM education, showcasing the latest advancements and research findings in the field.
Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar, Vice-Chancellor of National Skills University (NSU) was the chief guest of the first day and Zulfiqar Ali Qazilbash, Ed Tech Advisor to Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, was the special guest. Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar, VC, NSU applauded the efforts of Virtual; University in disseminating education in all parts of Pakistan.
Mr. Zulfiqar Ali Qazilbash informed that the Government is working on Virtual School system for out of the school children.
Distinguished guests who attended the conference included Dr. Shahid Baig, ex-Chairperson of Pakistan Science Foundation, as Chief Guest; and Prof. Dr. Mehmood Ul Hasan, former Vice-Chancellor of AIOU, who delivered the keynote address.
Rector Prof. Dr. Arshad Saleem shared his insights about the STEM conference and importance of STEM education in modern era. Dr. Arshad commended the Department of Education, Department of ORIC and Dr. Faisal Tehseen Shah for their efforts in organizing the event.
Two competitions were held during the conference, including Best Paper and Best Poster, which provided participants with opportunities to showcase their work and innovations in STEM education. Cash prizes were awarded to the winners of the Best Poster competition, with the first prize being Rs. 20,000, the second prize Rs. 15,000, and the third prize Rs. 10,000.
The conference concluded with the distribution of souvenirs to guests and participants, symbolizing the successful collaboration between Virtual University and the British Council in advancing STEM education initiatives in Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Summer holidays in schools, colleges to start from June 1
Jinnah House attack case: Yasmin Rashid, Umar Cheema get bails
PCB to finalize squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 as deadline nears
SC issues Show-cause notices to Vawda, Kamal over presser, remarks about judges
Cricket Australia establishes Pakistan Fan Zones for all six matches
Nassau County International Cricket Stadium New York is ready to host the T20 Wo ..
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started a flight from Al Ain airport to Tu ..
Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs meeting
CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facility at UC level
Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB Podcast
SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Inter-provincial posts being in DG Khan being equipped with modern gadgets: DPO5 minutes ago
-
Ex ED APP Ghani Chaudhary's wife passed away5 minutes ago
-
DePaul university representatives visit Pakistan15 minutes ago
-
FDA crackdown on properties converting illegally to commercial15 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam participates in farewell reception of outgoing Federal Secretary SAFRON15 minutes ago
-
PIC directs FBR to disclose information on tax evasion25 minutes ago
-
Maritime Affairs Minister visits Naval HQ25 minutes ago
-
Event held at IUB to mark World Hypertension Day25 minutes ago
-
Economic sovereignty directly linked to exports: FCCI chief25 minutes ago
-
15 dead, 1,406 injured in Punjab road accidents35 minutes ago
-
Govt striving to control smog under Transforming Plan: Salman Naeem35 minutes ago
-
Potato production plan 2024-25 discussed35 minutes ago