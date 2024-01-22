Two-day Training Workshop On Elections Held In Mirpurkhas
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2024 | 09:28 PM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) A two-day training workshop on guaranteeing security arrangements in voting places for the general elections in the Mirpurkhas division was arranged on behalf of the Regional Election Commissioner Mirpurkhas at the DIG Office Mirpurkhas on Monday.
Police master trainers have been instructed to take a number of actions on the day of the general election to guarantee security and safety arrangements at the polling place or booth, such as closely monitoring any suspicious individuals near the polling places and visiting the polling place to register votes.
Instruction on security protocols, including how to inspect and search voters' original CNICs, examine media and observer passes granted by the Election Commission, and take preventative action in the event of an unpleasant incident were also discussed during the training.
District Election Commissioner Sanghar Shahnawaz Brohi and Regional Election Commissioner Mirpurkhas Imtiaz Ali Kalhoro briefed the participants during the workshop. Police master trainers from Tharparkar, Umarkot, and Haliput Mirpurkhas also attended the training workshop.
APP/hms/378
