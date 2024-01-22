Open Menu

Two-day Training Workshop On Elections Held In Mirpurkhas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2024 | 09:28 PM

Two-day training workshop on elections held in Mirpurkhas

A two-day training workshop on guaranteeing security arrangements in voting places for the general elections in the Mirpurkhas division was arranged on behalf of the Regional Election Commissioner Mirpurkhas at the DIG Office Mirpurkhas on Monday

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) A two-day training workshop on guaranteeing security arrangements in voting places for the general elections in the Mirpurkhas division was arranged on behalf of the Regional Election Commissioner Mirpurkhas at the DIG Office Mirpurkhas on Monday.

Police master trainers have been instructed to take a number of actions on the day of the general election to guarantee security and safety arrangements at the polling place or booth, such as closely monitoring any suspicious individuals near the polling places and visiting the polling place to register votes.

Instruction on security protocols, including how to inspect and search voters' original CNICs, examine media and observer passes granted by the Election Commission, and take preventative action in the event of an unpleasant incident were also discussed during the training.

District Election Commissioner Sanghar Shahnawaz Brohi and Regional Election Commissioner Mirpurkhas Imtiaz Ali Kalhoro briefed the participants during the workshop. Police master trainers from Tharparkar, Umarkot, and Haliput Mirpurkhas also attended the training workshop.

APP/hms/378

Related Topics

Election Police Election Commission Of Pakistan Umarkot Sanghar Tharparkar Imtiaz Ali Media Event From Election 2018

Recent Stories

PA candidate joins PPP

PA candidate joins PPP

18 minutes ago
 Man's body found hanging in Islamabad

Man's body found hanging in Islamabad

18 minutes ago
 Ex-CCRD head discuss youth opportunities in SRM wi ..

Ex-CCRD head discuss youth opportunities in SRM with GCA Advisor

18 minutes ago
 NCSW holds consultation with KP stakeholders on 68 ..

NCSW holds consultation with KP stakeholders on 68th pre CSW

18 minutes ago
 Minister commends FC for successful counter-terror ..

Minister commends FC for successful counter-terrorism operation

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UK envoys discuss ways to deepen trade t ..

Pakistan, UK envoys discuss ways to deepen trade ties

20 minutes ago
Stress main reason for increasing cholesterol: Dr. ..

Stress main reason for increasing cholesterol: Dr.Ghulam Hussain

20 minutes ago
 China to magnify literary exchanges with South Asi ..

China to magnify literary exchanges with South Asia

20 minutes ago
 Elderly man got injuries by touching electrical wi ..

Elderly man got injuries by touching electrical wire

20 minutes ago
 Kristin Hawkins praises Mohsin Naqvi’s work ethi ..

Kristin Hawkins praises Mohsin Naqvi’s work ethics

31 minutes ago
 Alcaraz targeting 'best level' to beat Zverev at A ..

Alcaraz targeting 'best level' to beat Zverev at Australian Open

31 minutes ago
 Palijo holds corner meetings in Qasimabad

Palijo holds corner meetings in Qasimabad

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan