Two Dies As Tractor-trolley Hits Bike In Lahore

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 09:40 AM

Two dies as tractor-trolley hits bike in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :At least two youngsters were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a tractor trolley near Larri Ada in Lahore on early Thursday morning.

The accident was so severe that both the youth died on the spot.

Police and Rescue 1122 teams reached the site of accident and lifted the tractor trailer with the help of a crane to retrieve the bodies, a private news channel reported.

Rescue sources said that the identity of the deceased is not yet known.

Police said that the driver of the tractor trailer managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

Pakistan

