Two Drug Peddlers Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2025 | 11:50 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered two kilograms of heroin from their possession during the last 24 hours.
Police said on Wednesday that the teams of Qadirpur Ran police and Muzzaffarabad police conducted raids under their jurisdictions and arrested two peddlers--Fazal Abbas from Bangalwala bridge and Nawaz Ahmed from Shershah road near Mil Phattak.
Police launched investigation after registering case against them.
