Two Gangs Busted, Six Arrested With 40 Motorcycles, 10 Mobile Phones
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2024 | 07:43 PM
Chelyak police Multan has smashed two gangs of criminals involved in motorcycle lifting and mobile phone snatching cases and recovered valuables worth over Rs 5.5 million from their possession including 40 motorcycles and 10 mobile phones
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Chelyak police Multan has smashed two gangs of criminals involved in motorcycle lifting and mobile phone snatching cases and recovered valuables worth over Rs 5.5 million from their possession including 40 motorcycles and 10 mobile phones.
Police spokesman said on Tuesday that in compliance with the orders of CPO Sadiq Ali, SP cantonment Javed Tahir Majeed formed special teams under supervision of ASP Tayyab Wazir to track down the culprits behind rising incidents of mobile phone snatching and motorcycle lifting.
SHO Chelyak Rana Mehtab Alam and his teams scoured CCTV footages and employed modern as well as traditional investigations techniques to track down the criminals.
Six accused, three each from both Mazhari gang and Irfan gang, were arrested along with their ring leaders. They included Mazhar Abbas alias Mazhari, Abid Ali alias Gujjar, Sadiq Ali alias Mangu, Irfan Mahmood, Tahir and Ali Raza.
The looted/stolen valuables recovered included 40 motorcycles, 10 mobile phones, and over one million in cash.
CPO Sadiq Ali returned the looted/stolen valuables to their actual owners and commended the police teams and their superiors for their accomplishment.
Recent Stories
AD&SJ visits central jail, inspects facilities for inmates
UN warns planet 'on the brink' after warmest decade on record
Lawmakers check quality, weight of edibles
Sports Advisor for early completion of renovation of Arbab Niaz Stadium
DC Sanghar administers oath to newly elected municipal councilors
AC Potohar apprehends 9 offenders for overcharging
ICT Police suspends 462 social media accounts to fuel extremism; spokesman
IG Police inaugurates new trauma center building in Quetta police line
AJK President advocates industrialization to tackle unemployment
CDA closes all trails till Mrach 23rd
PPP issues party tickets to candidates from Balochistan for Senate election
Chairman SHRC calls for ensuring vocational training, medical facilities to wome ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AD&SJ visits central jail, inspects facilities for inmates25 seconds ago
-
Lawmakers check quality, weight of edibles30 seconds ago
-
DC Sanghar administers oath to newly elected municipal councilors5 minutes ago
-
AC Potohar apprehends 9 offenders for overcharging5 minutes ago
-
ICT Police suspends 462 social media accounts to fuel extremism; spokesman3 minutes ago
-
IG Police inaugurates new trauma center building in Quetta police line3 minutes ago
-
AJK President advocates industrialization to tackle unemployment3 minutes ago
-
CDA closes all trails till Mrach 23rd3 minutes ago
-
PPP issues party tickets to candidates from Balochistan for Senate election3 minutes ago
-
Chairman SHRC calls for ensuring vocational training, medical facilities to women at Dar ul Aman8 minutes ago
-
CDA Introduces Islamabad Mascot MarGo CDA8 minutes ago
-
Ten robber, thief gangs busted, looted valuables recovered8 minutes ago