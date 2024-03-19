Two gangs busted, six arrested with 40 motorcycles, 10 mobile phones

(@FahadShabbir)

Chelyak police Multan has smashed two gangs of criminals involved in motorcycle lifting and mobile phone snatching cases and recovered valuables worth over Rs 5.5 million from their possession including 40 motorcycles and 10 mobile phones

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Chelyak police Multan has smashed two gangs of criminals involved in motorcycle lifting and mobile phone snatching cases and recovered valuables worth over Rs 5.5 million from their possession including 40 motorcycles and 10 mobile phones.

Police spokesman said on Tuesday that in compliance with the orders of CPO Sadiq Ali, SP cantonment Javed Tahir Majeed formed special teams under supervision of ASP Tayyab Wazir to track down the culprits behind rising incidents of mobile phone snatching and motorcycle lifting.

SHO Chelyak Rana Mehtab Alam and his teams scoured CCTV footages and employed modern as well as traditional investigations techniques to track down the criminals.

Six accused, three each from both Mazhari gang and Irfan gang, were arrested along with their ring leaders. They included Mazhar Abbas alias Mazhari, Abid Ali alias Gujjar, Sadiq Ali alias Mangu, Irfan Mahmood, Tahir and Ali Raza.

The looted/stolen valuables recovered included 40 motorcycles, 10 mobile phones, and over one million in cash.

CPO Sadiq Ali returned the looted/stolen valuables to their actual owners and commended the police teams and their superiors for their accomplishment.