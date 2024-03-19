Open Menu

Two Gangs Busted, Six Arrested With 40 Motorcycles, 10 Mobile Phones

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2024 | 07:43 PM

Two gangs busted, six arrested with 40 motorcycles, 10 mobile phones

Chelyak police Multan has smashed two gangs of criminals involved in motorcycle lifting and mobile phone snatching cases and recovered valuables worth over Rs 5.5 million from their possession including 40 motorcycles and 10 mobile phones

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Chelyak police Multan has smashed two gangs of criminals involved in motorcycle lifting and mobile phone snatching cases and recovered valuables worth over Rs 5.5 million from their possession including 40 motorcycles and 10 mobile phones.

Police spokesman said on Tuesday that in compliance with the orders of CPO Sadiq Ali, SP cantonment Javed Tahir Majeed formed special teams under supervision of ASP Tayyab Wazir to track down the culprits behind rising incidents of mobile phone snatching and motorcycle lifting.

SHO Chelyak Rana Mehtab Alam and his teams scoured CCTV footages and employed modern as well as traditional investigations techniques to track down the criminals.

Six accused, three each from both Mazhari gang and Irfan gang, were arrested along with their ring leaders. They included Mazhar Abbas alias Mazhari, Abid Ali alias Gujjar, Sadiq Ali alias Mangu, Irfan Mahmood, Tahir and Ali Raza.

The looted/stolen valuables recovered included 40 motorcycles, 10 mobile phones, and over one million in cash.

CPO Sadiq Ali returned the looted/stolen valuables to their actual owners and commended the police teams and their superiors for their accomplishment.

Related Topics

Multan Police Mobile Abid Ali Criminals From Million

Recent Stories

AD&SJ visits central jail, inspects facilities for ..

AD&SJ visits central jail, inspects facilities for inmates

25 seconds ago
 UN warns planet 'on the brink' after warmest decad ..

UN warns planet 'on the brink' after warmest decade on record

27 seconds ago
 Lawmakers check quality, weight of edibles

Lawmakers check quality, weight of edibles

30 seconds ago
 Sports Advisor for early completion of renovation ..

Sports Advisor for early completion of renovation of Arbab Niaz Stadium

5 minutes ago
 DC Sanghar administers oath to newly elected munic ..

DC Sanghar administers oath to newly elected municipal councilors

5 minutes ago
 AC Potohar apprehends 9 offenders for overcharging

AC Potohar apprehends 9 offenders for overcharging

5 minutes ago
ICT Police suspends 462 social media accounts to f ..

ICT Police suspends 462 social media accounts to fuel extremism; spokesman

3 minutes ago
 IG Police inaugurates new trauma center building i ..

IG Police inaugurates new trauma center building in Quetta police line

3 minutes ago
 AJK President advocates industrialization to tackl ..

AJK President advocates industrialization to tackle unemployment

3 minutes ago
 CDA closes all trails till Mrach 23rd

CDA closes all trails till Mrach 23rd

3 minutes ago
 PPP issues party tickets to candidates from Baloch ..

PPP issues party tickets to candidates from Balochistan for Senate election

3 minutes ago
 Chairman SHRC calls for ensuring vocational traini ..

Chairman SHRC calls for ensuring vocational training, medical facilities to wome ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan