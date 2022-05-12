UrduPoint.com

Two Gangs Of Snatchers Held

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Two gangs of snatchers held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police busted two criminal gangs involved in numerous snatching incidents in the areas of Tarnol and Golra police stations, the police spokesman said on Thursday.

He said a team of Golra police station led by SHO Nadeem Tahir apprehended two accused identified as Hameed and Usman of a snatchers gang and recovered two mobile phones and weapons from their possession.

The accused were involved in looting people at gun point in areas of Sector G-13, chungi no. 26, GT road and other areas of the city.

 The spokesman said the accused had confessed their involvement in nine cases of snatching in Golra areas and four incidents occurred in other areas of the city.

The accused were sent to jail on judicial remand for identification parade, he added.

A team of Tarnol police station led by SHO Muhammad Iqbal Gujjar also arrested two members of a snatchers gang later identified as Azam Khan and Faheem Khan alias Toor and recovered five mobile phones and weapons from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, he said the accused confessed their involvement in ten cases of snatching in different areas of Tarnol. The accused were sent to jail on judicial remand for identification parade.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Youans and SSP Operations Muhammad Faisal Kamran had appreciated the performance of the police teams and announced cash rewards and commendation certificates for them.

 The IGP further directed all zonal officers to intensify this crackdown and arrest those involved in looting innocent people and recover the valuables.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Mobile Jail Road Criminals All From

Recent Stories

UVAS arranged awareness walk to mark World Thalass ..

UVAS arranged awareness walk to mark World Thalassaemia day

2 minutes ago
 Chinese delegation from Guangxi Buffalo Research I ..

Chinese delegation from Guangxi Buffalo Research Institute & Royal Cell Biotechn ..

2 minutes ago
 Muneeb Butt sings song about his wife Aiman Khan

Muneeb Butt sings song about his wife Aiman Khan

8 minutes ago
 Mortar attacks kills, 2 wounds 10 in Somalia

Mortar attacks kills, 2 wounds 10 in Somalia

4 minutes ago
 Grand anti encroachment operation in Naguman, Shah ..

Grand anti encroachment operation in Naguman, Shah Alam

4 minutes ago
 Spain, Portugal to impose 40 price caps on natura ..

Spain, Portugal to impose 40 price caps on natural gas for 12 months

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.