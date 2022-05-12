Two gangs of snatchers held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police busted two criminal gangs involved in numerous snatching incidents in the areas of Tarnol and Golra police stations, the police spokesman said on Thursday.

He said a team of Golra police station led by SHO Nadeem Tahir apprehended two accused identified as Hameed and Usman of a snatchers gang and recovered two mobile phones and weapons from their possession.

The accused were involved in looting people at gun point in areas of Sector G-13, chungi no. 26, GT road and other areas of the city.

The spokesman said the accused had confessed their involvement in nine cases of snatching in Golra areas and four incidents occurred in other areas of the city.

The accused were sent to jail on judicial remand for identification parade, he added.

A team of Tarnol police station led by SHO Muhammad Iqbal Gujjar also arrested two members of a snatchers gang later identified as Azam Khan and Faheem Khan alias Toor and recovered five mobile phones and weapons from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, he said the accused confessed their involvement in ten cases of snatching in different areas of Tarnol. The accused were sent to jail on judicial remand for identification parade.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Youans and SSP Operations Muhammad Faisal Kamran had appreciated the performance of the police teams and announced cash rewards and commendation certificates for them.

The IGP further directed all zonal officers to intensify this crackdown and arrest those involved in looting innocent people and recover the valuables.