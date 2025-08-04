Two gunned down in separate shooting incidents in DI Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Two separate incidents of gun violence claimed the lives of two men in the areas of Korai and Kulachi.

According to police, Asif Wazir son of Ghulam and resident of Wana presently living in Korai, filed a report at Shorkot Police Station. He stated that while his family was at home, they heard gunshots outside. Upon rushing into the street, they discovered his brother, Syed Rasool Wazir, lying dead. His motorcycle was also missing. Asif claimed they had no enmity with anyone, and that unknown persons were responsible for the murder.

In a separate incident within the jurisdiction of Kulachi police station, unidentified attackers shot and killed 35-year-old Amir Nawaz alias Pappi son of Ramzan Baloch, a resident of Kulachi, on the Kulachi-Daraban Road near Inamullah’s land. The victim’s family similarly stated that they had no disputes or enmities with anyone.

The police have registered cases against unknown suspects and launched investigations into both killings.

APP/akt