Two Held For Uploading Aerial Firing Video On Social Media

Sat 23rd January 2021 | 04:54 PM

Two held for uploading aerial firing video on social media

Police on Saturday arrested two accused on the charges of aerial firing, displaying weapons and uploading the videos on social media

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Police on Saturday arrested two accused on the charges of aerial firing, displaying weapons and uploading the videos on social media.

According to the details, the accused namely Shah Mir and Daniyal resorted to aerial firing, displaying their weapons openly and uploading its video on social media,Receiving information, a special team under the supervision of SPDO, Rawal conducted a raid at a place in the jurisdiction of Waris Khan Police Station and arrested the accused.

Police also recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

More Stories From Pakistan

