Two held in illegal allotment of govt land

National Accountability Bureau Balochistan on Thursday arrested Post Master, Quetta Post Office and a private person in illegal allotment of government land worth millions of rupee

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau Balochistan on Thursday arrested Post Master, Quetta Post Office and a private person in illegal allotment of government land worth millions of rupee.

As per details, former Post Master Quetta Post Office Dur Mohammad Raisani in connivance with the QDA authorities illegally not only transferred government's amenity land worth millions of rupee into commercial plots but also got allotted in his name whereas former Chairman QDA and former DG QDA allegedly allotted government land to the dearer and nearer ones in violation of the government rules that caused huge loss to the national kitty, said press release issued here.

In the light of concrete proofs available against the accused, Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal issued arrest warrants and in compliance of the order, NAB intelligence team apprehended two accused involved in the government land allotment scam.

Accountability Court while approving the request for remand handed over the accused to NAB Balochistan, it said.

Further probe was underway.