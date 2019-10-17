UrduPoint.com
Two Injured In Firing By Armed Men In Khanewal

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 08:47 PM

Two injured in firing by armed men in Khanewal

Two persons including a woman sustained injuries due to firing by armed men near Mahni Sial bridge here on Thursday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 )

According to Rescue 1122 sources, unknown armed men opened fire, injuring 45-year-old Nasreen and 25-year-old Ajmair.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to civil hospital after providing them first aid.

According to rescue officials, the firing incident was outcome of old enmity.

