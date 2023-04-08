Close
Two Killed, 7 Injured In 2 Road Accidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2023 | 04:50 PM

RENALA KHURD, Apr 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Two labourers were killed and seven people were injured in two different road accidents, here on Saturday.

In the first incident, two labourers, belonging to Shergarh village, were killed when a speeding tractor-trolley carrying labourers went out of control of driver and fell into a ditch near Jamal Kot area.

Rescue-1122 personnel shifted the bodies to an area hospital.

In the second incident a child and a woman among seven persons were injured when a speeding turned upside down near Tabrook locality on the national highway.

The injured were identified as three-year-old Hadi, a woman Sana, Muhammad Hanif, son of Mour Samand, Muhammad Hanif, son of Ayub, Sabir Hussain, Abdul Latif and Ahmad Ali. They were shifted to an area hospital for medical treatment by Rescue-1122 personnel.

