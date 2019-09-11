UrduPoint.com
Two Killed, One Injured In Accident In Islamabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 01:25 PM

Two killed, one injured in accident in Islamabad

A mother and her child were killed while her husband sustained serious injuries as their motorcycle was hit by a vehicle in Qayyumabad located in Karachi on Wednesda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :A mother and her child were killed while her husband sustained serious injuries as their motorcycle was hit by a vehicle in Qayyumabad located in Karachi on Wednesday.

According to police sources while taking a turn the driver of the vehicle could not manage its balance and hit the motorcycle that claimed two lives on the spot, reported a private news channel.

The injured and dead bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital.

