Two MCR Officials Injured In Clash During Anti Encroachment Drive

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 12:01 AM

Two MCR officials injured in clash during anti encroachment drive

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st February, 2020) The Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) has launched a grand anti-encroachment operation in all tehsils of the district.

However, during the operation two MCR officials were injured in clash with shopkeepers. Later case has been registered at Sadiqabad police station.

Case was registered against nine nominated accused and one hundred unidentified persons.

It was worth mentioned here that during earlier operation anti-encroachment teams removed 82 encroachments. unicipal Corporation, Rawalpindi removed 67 encroachments from Shamsabad Park, Sixth Road, Sadiqabad and Ghaznavi Market areas and cleared the roads.

