Two Members Of Motorbike Lifter Gang Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2022 | 02:59 PM

The Central Investigation Agency (CIA) Hyderabad have arrested two suspects allegedly belonging to a motorbike lifter gang and recovered eight stolen motorbikes from their possession

In Charge CIA Inspector Munir Abbassi informed APP that on the directions of SSP Hyderabad Sajid Amir Suddozai, the CIA investigated multiple theft incidents and tracked a suspect with the help of the CCTV cameras.

He added that the suspect Iftikhar Ali Junejo alias Nano, a resident of Laalu Lashari, Hyderabad, and Darban Khoso of Matiari district were arrested from Bhurgari flats area of Heerabad on Sunday night.

The police also recovered two illegal pistols from the possession of the suspects nominated in an FIR registered with Market Police Station.

The Inspector apprised that Junejo was caught in six separate CCTV footages from the locations where the motorbikes were stolen.

The inspector told that the police had made public the engine and chasis numbers of the recovered motorbikes so that their owners could contact the police to claim their two-wheelers.

