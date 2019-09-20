Two Minor Boys Die As Wall Collapses In Quetta
Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 10:21 PM
At least two brothers died when a wall of house fell down on them at Kawari Road area of provincial capital on Friday
According to police sources, the both victims were near the wall of the house as it suddenly collapsed on them which caused their death on the spot.
The bodies were shifted to civil hospital for medico legal formalities. The identity of the victims could not be ascertained so far.
Police have registered a case.