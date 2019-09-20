Two minor boys die as wall collapses in Quetta

At least two brothers died when a wall of house fell down on them at Kawari Road area of provincial capital on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :At least two brothers died when a wall of house fell down on them at Kawari Road area of provincial capital on Friday.

According to police sources, the both victims were near the wall of the house as it suddenly collapsed on them which caused their death on the spot.

The bodies were shifted to civil hospital for medico legal formalities. The identity of the victims could not be ascertained so far.

Police have registered a case.