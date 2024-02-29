Open Menu

Two More Members Of KP Assembly Take Oath

Umer Jamshaid Published February 29, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Two more members of KP assembly take oath

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Two more members of Khyber Pakhtubkhwa assembly on Thursday took oath.

Speaker KP assembly Mushtaq Ghani administered the oath to Abdul Muneem Khan, elected from PK-29 Shangla-II and Laeeq Muhammad Khan from PK-41 Torghar.

The election commission issued their notification as returned candidates on February 28.

APP/adi-ash

