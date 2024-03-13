Two More MNAs Take Oath
Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2024 | 09:32 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah on Wednesday administered the oath to two newly elected members of the assembly.
The members who took the oath included Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani and Tamkeen Akhtar Niazi, who were elected on reserved seats.
