Two More Test Positive For Deadly Coronavirus In RWP

Muhammad Irfan Published November 25, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Two more test positive for deadly Coronavirus in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Two more persons were diagnosed with fatal Coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,723.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Friday, the infected cases included 44,093 from Rawalpindi and 3,630 from other districts.

The report added that the new cases had arrived from the Rawalpindi Cantonment and Taxila area while 12 confirmed patients were quarantined at homes, and no one was admitted to any district's health facility.

The report further updated that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal Coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority added that during the last 24 hours,1,020 samples were collected, out of which 1,018 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.1 percent.

