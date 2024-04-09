Two motorbike lifter held, six stolen bikes recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Islamabad Capital Police Aabpara police team on Tuesday arrested two wanted members of a motorbike lifter gang involved in numerous motorbike lifting activities and recovered six stolen motorbikes from their possession.

A public relations officer said that responding to the special directions of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Operations Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, Islamabad Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Meanwhile, Aabpara police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted members of a motorbike lifter gang involved in numerous bike lifting activities. The accused were identified as Muhammad Ahmed and Tanveer Yasir.

Police team also recovered six stolen motorbikes from their possession. Cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

During the preliminary investigation the nabbed accused confessed their involvement in numerous bike lifting activities in the jurisdiction of Aabpara, Industrial Area and Sadiqabad Rawalpindi police stations.

DIG Operations Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and ensured the safety of lives and property of citizens on priority basis.

The citizens are urged to cooperate with police and to report any suspicious activity or information on the emergency helpline "Pucar-15" or via “ICT-15"app for immediate assistance.