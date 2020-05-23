Two notorious drug suppliers held with over 21 kg Heroin in Khanewal

Kacha Khue police have arrested two notorious drug peddlers and recovered 21.200 kilogram Heroin worth Rs over seven million from his possession here on Saturday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Kacha Khue police have arrested two notorious drug peddlers and recovered 21.200 kilogram Heroin worth Rs over seven million from his possession here on Saturday.

In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ali Waseem, Kacha Khue police led by SHO Adnan Khursheed launched a crack down against the drug peddlers and arrested a notorious drug peddler namely Imran s/o Rajab Ali.

Police have also recovered 19 kg Heroin from his vehicle.

In another raid, police arrested Nazeer alias Teera s/o Gull Muhammad from Raja Palace area and recovered 2.

200 kg Heroin from his possession. Police have taken the car into custody from which the drugs were recovered.

The arrested drug peddlers were wanted to police in various cases and they were the main drug supplier of the district, police sources added.

DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem has announced cash prices and commendatory certificates for the police team. He also directed police to continue crack down against criminals.