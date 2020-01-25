Two outlaws held; arms, ammunition recovered in Rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi police has claimed to arrest two suspects and recovered cash, arms and huge ammunition from their possession.

According to police spokesperson, Chontra police under the supervision of the SHO Aziz Aslam intercepted a van and rounded up two suspects, identified as Shahnesha Hussain and Hadiyat Ullah Khan and recovered Rs.

10 lac, 2 sub-machine gun, 3 pistol 30 bore, and huge quantity of ammunition from their custody.

Police have registered a case against all the accused and have begun an investigation.