Two robbers, snatchers arrested; Rs 1.4 mln recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi district police have arrested two robbers and snatchers besides recovering Rs 1.4 million, two pistols and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Cantt police team under the supervision of SHO managed to net two accused namely Tasawar and Imran who were robbers and street criminals.

They were sent to Adiala Jail for identification parade and after the parade process police recovered Rs 1.4 million looted amount, two pistols and other items from their possession.

He informed that they were also involved in other crimes. They confessed to have committed robberies, snatching and other crimes in different areas.

Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar appreciated performance of Cantt police and directed to continue operation to net the lawbreakers.