Two Security Guards Killed, Two Injured In Road Accident Near M4 Motorway
Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2025 | 09:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Two security guards lost their lives, and two others sustained serious injuries when a cash transport van flipped over near the M4 Motorway Interchange in Gujra, Toba Tek Singh on Friday morning.
Rescue sources said that the vehicle was en route with a cash consignment when one of its tires burst at high speed, causing the driver to lose control, a local news channel reported.
The dead bodies and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.
