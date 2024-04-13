Open Menu

Two Soldiers Embraced Martyrdom, Terrorists' Ring Leader Rabbani Killed In Buner IBO

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2024 | 02:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Two valiant soldiers of the Pakistan Army on Saturday embraced martyrdom while killing the terrorists' ring leader Saleem alias Rabbani during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by the security forces in Buner District.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the terrorists' ring leader Rabbani was a high value target who was killed during the conduct of the operation, after an intense fire exchange while two other terrorists were injured.

However, during the operation, two brave sons of the soil, Lance Havildar Mudassar Mehmood (age 36 years; resident of district Rawalpindi) and Lance Naik Haseeb Javed (age 27 years; resident of district Poonch, AJ&K), having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat (martyrdom).

Terrorist Saleem alias Rabbani remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as extortion and target killings of innocent civilians, it said.

He was highly wanted by Law enforcement agencies and the Government had fixed a head money of Rs 5 Million on him.

"Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. Security forces of Pakistan remain determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the ISPR said.

