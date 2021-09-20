Two teenage girls electrocuted

Two young girls of a family were electrocuted to death at Mouza Dolat Pur near Darbar Pir Mohib Jahania on Monday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Two young girls of a family were electrocuted to death at Mouza Dolat Pur near Darbar Pir Mohib Jahania on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, 14-year old Aima daughter of Muhammad Nawaz along with her cousin Sonia (13) of Hazoor Bukhash were playing in their home when one of them received electric shocks after touching the pedestal fan.

In the meantime, the second one was also electrocuted during the attempt to rescue her cousin.

Both girls were died on the spot, rescue sources added.