Two traffic assistants dismissed from service

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Two traffic assistants were dismissed from service over their long absence from duty, here on Wednesday.

CTO Maqsood Ahmad Lone held an orderly room at his office during which different punishments were awarded to traffic assistants /wardens on negligence.

According to a spokesperson, service of nine traffic wardens/ assistants was forfeited while annual increment of four others was stopped. Two traffic assistants - Arasalan and Muhammad Jamshed -- were dismissed from service over their long absence from duty. The punishment of censure was awarded to 13 traffic wardens/ assistants while 11 others were issued warnings.