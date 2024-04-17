Two Traffic Assistants Dismissed From Service
Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2024 | 05:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Two traffic assistants were dismissed from service over their long absence from duty, here on Wednesday.
CTO Maqsood Ahmad Lone held an orderly room at his office during which different punishments were awarded to traffic assistants /wardens on negligence.
According to a spokesperson, service of nine traffic wardens/ assistants was forfeited while annual increment of four others was stopped. Two traffic assistants - Arasalan and Muhammad Jamshed -- were dismissed from service over their long absence from duty. The punishment of censure was awarded to 13 traffic wardens/ assistants while 11 others were issued warnings.
Recent Stories
Federal cabinet decides to write letter to provinces to enhance wheat procuremen ..
Pakistan and West Indies ODI series commences tomorrow
Babar Azam might be rested during T20I series against Kiwis: Pakistan head coach
Vivo V30 5G: The Perfect Blend of Enhanced Photography and Premium Design
Global financial institutions back Pakistan’s economic reforms
Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence reaches Islamabad
NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana reference
US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst challenges
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024
Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid
France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor chairs meeting of PRCS, discuss relief activities in flood affected areas25 seconds ago
-
Rs 50 mln released to PDMA for rains victims28 seconds ago
-
Ambassador inaugurates classrooms for Russian language teaching at PU32 seconds ago
-
91 hotels fined on higher prices of roti, naan39 seconds ago
-
FDA demolishes 3 illegal housing schemes42 seconds ago
-
Adnan Jalil nominated as member BoG Edwards College49 seconds ago
-
3 held with weapons as CPO takes notice of jubilant firing11 minutes ago
-
USAID launches $10m climate financing initiative in Pakistan11 minutes ago
-
Dr Qibla steps down as CII Chairman after 3-year illustrious tenure11 minutes ago
-
JICA delegation visits Children Complex11 minutes ago
-
Enhanced cooperation to tackle transboundary air pollution stressed21 minutes ago
-
311 fined, 45 held during crackdown on roti/naan overcharging21 minutes ago