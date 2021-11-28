Two week-long Anti-Measles, Rubella drive concludes in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal has said the anti-Measles and Rubella campaign, which started across the district on November 15, had concluded successfully.

The CEO told APP that over 2,171,902 children between 9 months to 15 years of age were administered anti-measles, Rubella vaccines during the campaign launched in 210 Union Councils of the entire district.

The following districts were included, 46 Union Councils(UC) of Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR), 36 tehsil Rawalpindi, 28 Rawalpindi Cantt, 33 Gujar Khan, 14 Kahutta, 11 Kalar Syeda, 10 Kotli sattian, 15 Murree and 17 Union councils of tehsil Taxila.

She said that more than 100 per cent target of the drive had been achieved out of the set target to cover 2,133,358 children.

Sharing details of the campaign, District Surveillance officer Dr Waqar Ahmed said that as many 488,028 children inoculated the vaccine in Tehsil Rawalpindi,422,402 in Rawalpindi city.

At the same time, 393,248 had contracted themselves in Rawalpindi Cantonment areas. Similarly, in Taxila, 273,998 children had received both doses, while the number of children was 88,192 in Kallar Syeda.

He further added that 91,934 children had been vaccinated in Murree,47,722 in Kotli Sattian,87,849 in Kahutta, while 278,529 received the shots in tehsil Gujar Khan.

During the campaign, he informed that 1556 outreach teams, 328 medical officers, 1812 skilled persons besides 1812 team assistants, and 3368 social mobilizers participated in the drive to complete the task of immunization.

