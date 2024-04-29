UAD Held Walk In Connection With World Veterinary Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2024 | 04:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) University of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan (UAD) on Monday organized a walk in connection with ‘World Veterinary Day’ observed on April 27.
UAD Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shakibullah led the walk which was attended by Registrar Abdul Basit Khan as a chief guest besides a number of teachers and students also participated in the walk.
Speaking on this occasion, the vice chancellor said that the importance of veterinary was not hidden from anyone. The importance of animals was also mentioned in the Holy Quran, he said.
He was of the view that where there are humans, one will see the livestock and veterinary in places there.
He said the Dera Ismail Khan was very suitable place for the purpose as one can found agricultural land, irrigation water and grass at one place.
That was why, he said, animals are found here in sufficient numbers. However, he stressed the need of modern research and a modern veterinary lab where treatment facilities could be provided to the farmers for their animals.
APP/akt
