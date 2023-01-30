UAE President to arrive in Islamabad today on one-day visit

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 30th, 2023) President of the UAE Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan is arriving in Islamabad on Monday on a one-day visit.

He will be escorted by JF-17 aircraft to PAF Noor Khan Airbase where the distinguished guest will be given a twenty-one gun salute.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and important members of the Federal cabinet will welcome the distinguished guest at the air base.

The President of the UAE will be presented a guard of honor by the armed forces of Pakistan at the Prime Minister's House, after he which will have a one on one meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.