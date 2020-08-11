UrduPoint.com
UAF Announces Schedule For Entry Test

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 05:10 PM

UAF announces schedule for entry test

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has announced second entry test schedule for PhD, MS (Honor), MPhil and MBA degree programs.

UAF spokesman said here on Tuesday that the candidate can apply till August 17 for online registration whereas the test will be held on August 20.

Similarly, last date for PhD registration is August 17 and the GRE test for PhD will be held on August 21,he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

