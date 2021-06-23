UAF finance committe approves budget

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) finance and planning committee approved Rs 7.686 billion budget for the financial year 2021-22 that would be presented before syndicate and senate for approval. The meeting was chaired by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Anas Sarwar Qureshi while the budget was presented by Treasurer Umar Saeed Qadri.

The UAF spokesperson said that the committee approved non development budget worth Rs 6,213.593 million, recurring grant Government of Punjab for UAF sub-campus Burewala-Vehari worth Rs 94.065 million, non-development UAF Burewala sub-campus (Own source) worth Rs 94.231 million, Water Management Research Center worth Rs 45.722 million, development ( Federal Government Funded ) worth Rs 1,046.037 million and development Punjab Government Funded worth Rs 193.006 million.

The committee also approved endowment fund budget worth Rs 90 million.