UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAF Finance Committe Approves Budget

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 06:30 PM

UAF finance committe approves budget

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) finance and planning committee approved Rs 7.686 billion budget for the financial year 2021-22 that would be presented before syndicate and senate for approval.   The meeting was chaired by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Anas Sarwar Qureshi while the budget was presented by Treasurer Umar Saeed Qadri.

 The UAF spokesperson said that the committee approved non development budget worth Rs 6,213.593 million, recurring grant Government of Punjab for UAF sub-campus Burewala-Vehari worth Rs 94.065 million, non-development UAF Burewala sub-campus (Own source) worth Rs 94.231 million, Water Management Research Center worth Rs 45.722 million, development ( Federal Government Funded ) worth Rs 1,046.037 million and development Punjab Government Funded worth Rs 193.006 million.

The committee also approved endowment fund budget worth Rs 90 million.

Related Topics

Senate Government Of Punjab Water Budget Burewala Government Billion Million University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Emirates Health Services holds third meeting of 20 ..

4 minutes ago

19 CCA squads of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for inter-city ..

20 minutes ago

Hina Altaf, Aagha Ali unfollow all their friends, ..

35 minutes ago

Act as UVAS ambassadors, Vice-Chancellors urges fo ..

38 minutes ago

Director General of Dubai Customs tours Terminal 1 ..

41 minutes ago

TBHF reviews 3 humanitarian â€˜Non-Profitsâ€™ in s ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.