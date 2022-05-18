UAF opens portal for entrance test of under-graduate programmes

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has opened its portal to facilitate the students for online apply for the entrance test of under-graduate programmes.

According to the Convener Admission Committee Dr. Rana Nadeem Abass, May 27 was fixed as last date for submission of registration fee for entry test whereas the documents for registration could be uploaded up to May 28.

He said that entry test would be held on June 5, 2022 and in this connection, test centers were established in Faisalabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Layyah, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, Toba Tek Singh, Burewala and Depalpur.

The candidate who are appearing in the intermediate (part-2) equivalent examination or pass the intermediate exams can apply for admission to undergraduate degrees programme offered the UAF at its main campus as well as at its sub-campuses of Toba Tek Singh, Burewala-Vehari and Depalpur-Okara.

The admission will be granted on the basis of marks obtained in Matric, Intermediate and entrance test, he said, adding that admission of the candidate would be confirmed after declaration of intermediate result and on fulfilling minimum criteria for the degree programme. More information in this regard could be obtained from university website www.uaf.edu.pk, he added.