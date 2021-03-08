University of Agricutrue Faisalabad (UAF) took out a rally and arranged a seminar to mark the International Women Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :University of Agricutrue Faisalabad (UAF) took out a rally and arranged a seminar to mark the International Women Day.

The rally started from admin block and culminated at Iqbal Auditorium that was led by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer.

Addressing the participants, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer said that no society make progress without the active participation of women in the socio-economic development. He said that women can play a vital role in the development and overall increase in the GDP of the country.

The founder of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, said: "No nation can rise to the height of glory unless your women are side by side with you," he said and praised the initiates of the government to address the women issues including violence, and their protections. He said that the University is making all-out efforts to provide the modern facilities to the women.

Faculty of food Nutrition and Homes Sciences Dean Prof Dr Masood Sadiq Butt said the government is committed to provide the women their due rights and empower them so that challenges of the modern era can be met.

He said that International Women's Day is celebrated globally to recognize the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

Principal Officer Public Relations and Publications UAF Prof Dr Jalal Arif said that islam attaches great importance to women and guides men to treat women politely. He said that women as mothers, sisters and daughters are playing very important role for the uplift of the country.

Dr Samina Haq said that education works as engine of growth to address social and economic issue. She also said that the nation can't make progress without the active participation of women and providing them rights.

Dr Sadaf Iqbal, Alivana Haseeb, Adeela Manzoor, Sana Arif, Saba Hassan, Quratul Ain, Anum Asghar, Hira Iftikhar and other notables also spoke.