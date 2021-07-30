UAF to revise courses for competing modern world: VC

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that courses of all disciplines will be revised, in order to bring reforms in the curriculum to compete with modern world

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that courses of all disciplines will be revised, in order to bring reforms in the curriculum to compete with modern world.

He was addressing a meeting of Academic Council, on Friday.

He said that UAF will invite farming community at the faculty board meeting for listening to their issues, so that research on the real problems of the farming community could be conducted in order to uplift the agricultural sector. Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad said that the above initiatives will be taken on the directions of Federal food Security Minister Syed Fakhar Imam.

He said that the UAF should emerge as one of leading institutions in the Prime Minister Clean and Green Pakistan campaign, and every employee and the student should plant at least five samplings in their surroundings to curb the gigantic climate changes, which were playing havoc with agriculture and development of the country.

He said that for UAF, three mega development projects Pak-Korea Nutrition Centre; National Centre for Genome Editing (NCGE) and Agri-Mechanization Projects had been approved by the CDWP, DDWP and PDWP respectively at a total cost of Rs 2.2 billion, under which more than Rs 1 billion were dedicated for the research purposes.

He said that immediate steps should be taken to fight the devastating impact of climate change.

He stressed upon the need to introduce corn-wheat mixed flour that was the better option to improve the health of the people and it would also help overcome the flour shortage.

The meeting called for increasing the sports trends and to revive the sports and extra curriculum quota for admissions.

The meeting gave a nod to initiative degree programmes including BS ( Forestry) at Main Campus; BS Commerce; MS ( Environmental Sciences) MSC ( Plant Breeding and Genetic) and MSC Entomology at Burewala sub-campus.