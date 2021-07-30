UrduPoint.com

UAF To Revise Courses For Competing Modern World: VC

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 09:36 PM

UAF to revise courses for competing modern world: VC

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that courses of all disciplines will be revised, in order to bring reforms in the curriculum to compete with modern world

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that courses of all disciplines will be revised, in order to bring reforms in the curriculum to compete with modern world.

He was addressing a meeting of Academic Council, on Friday.

He said that UAF will invite farming community at the faculty board meeting for listening to their issues, so that research on the real problems of the farming community could be conducted in order to uplift the agricultural sector. Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad said that the above initiatives will be taken on the directions of Federal food Security Minister Syed Fakhar Imam.

He said that the UAF should emerge as one of leading institutions in the Prime Minister Clean and Green Pakistan campaign, and every employee and the student should plant at least five samplings in their surroundings to curb the gigantic climate changes, which were playing havoc with agriculture and development of the country.

He said that for UAF, three mega development projects Pak-Korea Nutrition Centre; National Centre for Genome Editing (NCGE) and Agri-Mechanization Projects had been approved by the CDWP, DDWP and PDWP respectively at a total cost of Rs 2.2 billion, under which more than Rs 1 billion were dedicated for the research purposes.

He said that immediate steps should be taken to fight the devastating impact of climate change.

He stressed upon the need to introduce corn-wheat mixed flour that was the better option to improve the health of the people and it would also help overcome the flour shortage.

The meeting called for increasing the sports trends and to revive the sports and extra curriculum quota for admissions.

The meeting gave a nod to initiative degree programmes including BS ( Forestry) at Main Campus; BS Commerce; MS ( Environmental Sciences) MSC ( Plant Breeding and Genetic) and MSC Entomology at Burewala sub-campus.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage Prime Minister World Sports Agriculture Student Burewala All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion University Of Agriculture Faisalabad Employment Flour

Recent Stories

NASA Says Russian Crew Moving to US Segment of Spa ..

NASA Says Russian Crew Moving to US Segment of Space Station 'Regular Practice'

19 seconds ago
 Italian Prosecutors Open Case Over Suicide of Doct ..

Italian Prosecutors Open Case Over Suicide of Doctor Suggesting COVID-19 Plasma ..

20 seconds ago
 At least one dead in Russia arms plant accident: m ..

At least one dead in Russia arms plant accident: media

22 seconds ago
 No Additional Issues With ISS Altitude Control Aft ..

No Additional Issues With ISS Altitude Control After Nauka Incident - NASA to Sp ..

25 seconds ago
 KKH is still closed at Tata Pani in Diamer area du ..

KKH is still closed at Tata Pani in Diamer area due to landslides

3 minutes ago
 ADC orders action against illegal housing societie ..

ADC orders action against illegal housing societies

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.