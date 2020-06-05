UBG Greets First Pak Company To Get EU Certificate For "Face Shields" Export In The Wake Of Novel Coronavirus

United Business Group (UBG) Central Chairman and veteran trade leader Iftikhar Ali Malik Friday congratulated first Pakistani company for getting European Union "CE" certification for "Face Shields" export in the wake of Coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :United Business Group (UBG) Central Chairman and veteran trade leader Iftikhar Ali Malik Friday congratulated first Pakistani company for getting European Union "CE" certification for "Face Shields" export in the wake of Coronavirus.

Talking to a delegation of exporters led by Hameed Akhtar Chadda here Friday he said that entire business is proud that the company �"SPEL" the manufacturer has been assessed and found to comply with the EU PPE regulations for CE marking cat -1 by meeting application clauses for physical parameters." Iftikhar Ali Malik said now Pakistan can export face shields of international standard in entire European Union and globally.

He said features of face shields included light weight washable with soap and water full face protection, comfortable to wear, non resistant to breathing and first level of defense against splashes and mist. It constitutes part of PPE ( personal protection equipment).

Muhammad Mobeen, a member of the delegation said that It is made of transparent PET sheet using indigenous technologies with local resources. The people at large can also use to protect them self against Coronavirus.

He said after its successful trial,10,000 face shields were donated to Governor Punjab Muhammad Sarwar Ch which is helping a lot to combat with deadly virus.

\APP\imn