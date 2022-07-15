UrduPoint.com

Ulema Must Highlight Spirit Of Islam: Baligh-ur-Rehman

Sumaira FH Published July 15, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Ulema must highlight spirit of Islam: Baligh-ur-Rehman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Mohammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has said that it is collective responsibility of the Ulema and Mashaikh to highlight spirit of islam.

Talking to a delegation of Ulema and Mashaikh Wing of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led by Mufti Intikhab Ahmad Noori at the Governor's House here on Thursday, he said, "Islam is a complete code of conduct which teaches us love, tolerance and equality," adding that it is the national duty of the religious scholars to play their role in highlighting the true spirit of Islam.

The delegation included General Secretary Punjab Sahibzada Hafiz Muhammad Amjad, Pir Syed Imran Shah and other religious scholars.

The governor said, "All of us should play an active role for the security and stability of the country." He said representation of Ulema from all schools of thought in the Ulema and Mashaikh wing of PML-N sends a good message.

He said that the role of scholars in the society is like a shining star who provide guidance in matters related to religion and their respect should be given priority.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said teaching of the Holy Quran will be started in all schools across the province for the first time from August and the law in this regard was passed in 2018 under PML-N government in Punjab and the federation.

Baligh-ur-Rehman said the youth is the real power of a nation and they need to be enlightened with the teachings of religion along with the formal education.

He said during the previous PML-N government, as the Federal minister of Education, he took steps for the teaching of Holy Quran in educational institutions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Governor Education Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz August 2018 Muslim Mufti All From Government Love

Recent Stories

Hamza Khan Nasir condemns martyrdom of Lt Col Laee ..

Hamza Khan Nasir condemns martyrdom of Lt Col Laeeq

6 minutes ago
 US Authorizes All Transactions Involving SEFE Secu ..

US Authorizes All Transactions Involving SEFE Securing Energy for Europe GmbH - ..

6 minutes ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Russia Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Russia Related to Fertilizers, Seeds, Crops

6 minutes ago
 Prime Minister announces Rs 18.54, Rs 40.5 per lit ..

Prime Minister announces Rs 18.54, Rs 40.5 per liter cut in petrol, diesel price ..

6 minutes ago
 Govt slashes petrol prices by Rs18.50; diesel by R ..

Govt slashes petrol prices by Rs18.50; diesel by Rs40.54 per liter

6 minutes ago
 UN Secretary-General 'Appalled' by Vinnytsia Missi ..

UN Secretary-General 'Appalled' by Vinnytsia Missile Strike - Spokesperson

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.