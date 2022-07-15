Ulema must highlight spirit of Islam: Baligh-ur-Rehman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Mohammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has said that it is collective responsibility of the Ulema and Mashaikh to highlight spirit of islam.

Talking to a delegation of Ulema and Mashaikh Wing of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led by Mufti Intikhab Ahmad Noori at the Governor's House here on Thursday, he said, "Islam is a complete code of conduct which teaches us love, tolerance and equality," adding that it is the national duty of the religious scholars to play their role in highlighting the true spirit of Islam.

The delegation included General Secretary Punjab Sahibzada Hafiz Muhammad Amjad, Pir Syed Imran Shah and other religious scholars.

The governor said, "All of us should play an active role for the security and stability of the country." He said representation of Ulema from all schools of thought in the Ulema and Mashaikh wing of PML-N sends a good message.

He said that the role of scholars in the society is like a shining star who provide guidance in matters related to religion and their respect should be given priority.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said teaching of the Holy Quran will be started in all schools across the province for the first time from August and the law in this regard was passed in 2018 under PML-N government in Punjab and the federation.

Baligh-ur-Rehman said the youth is the real power of a nation and they need to be enlightened with the teachings of religion along with the formal education.

He said during the previous PML-N government, as the Federal minister of Education, he took steps for the teaching of Holy Quran in educational institutions.