Ulema role imperative for peace, religious harmony during Muharram: Mufti Ishaq Saqi

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Former Provincial Khateeb Auqaf Department Maulana Mufti Muhammad Ishaq Saqi said that Ulema role was imperative for promotion of peace and religious harmony during the holy month of Muharram-ul-Haraam.

Addressing a meeting of peace committee during visit to Ittehad Bain-ul-Muslimeen Committee (IBMC) Punjab here on Tuesday, he said that he was heading IBMC which was paying visit to all districts of the Punjab province.

The main objective of their visit was to convince the religious scholars in order to ensure religious harmony, tolerance and brotherhood during the holy month of Muharram and these efforts could only be made fruitful with the active cooperation of religious clerics.

He stressed the need of forging unity to foil nefarious designs of the anti state elements.� He appreciated the role of Ulema-e-Kiram and said that close liaison among district administration, police and peace committees was prerequisite for maintaining law & order during Muharram.

� Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed also addressed the meeting and stressed the need of peaceful observance of Muharram-ul-Haraam.

She said that proposals of peace committees were being entertained properly for improving security arrangements across the Faisalabad division.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Abid Khan, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar, Maulana Muhammad Yousuf Anwar, Mufti Muhammad Zia Madni, Allama Riaz Kharal, Allama Tahir-ul-Hassan, Mufti Abdul Moeed Asad and others also spoke on the occasion.

Director General (DG) Auqaf Asif Ali Farrukh, SSP Operations Dr. Muhammad Rizwan, Additional Commissioner Asif Hayat, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Ahmad Saeed Manj, AC City Muhammad Zubair, AOC Riaz Hussain Anjum, Zonal Administrative, Zonal Khateeb and others attended the meeting.