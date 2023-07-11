Open Menu

Ulema Role Imperative For Peace, Religious Harmony During Muharram: Mufti Ishaq Saqi

Umer Jamshaid Published July 11, 2023 | 11:17 PM

Ulema role imperative for peace, religious harmony during Muharram: Mufti Ishaq Saqi

Former Provincial Khateeb Auqaf Department Maulana Mufti Muhammad Ishaq Saqi said that Ulema role was imperative for promotion of peace and religious harmony during the holy month of Muharram-ul-Haraam

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Former Provincial Khateeb Auqaf Department Maulana Mufti Muhammad Ishaq Saqi said that Ulema role was imperative for promotion of peace and religious harmony during the holy month of Muharram-ul-Haraam.

Addressing a meeting of peace committee during visit to Ittehad Bain-ul-Muslimeen Committee (IBMC) Punjab here on Tuesday, he said that he was heading IBMC which was paying visit to all districts of the Punjab province.

The main objective of their visit was to convince the religious scholars in order to ensure religious harmony, tolerance and brotherhood during the holy month of Muharram and these efforts could only be made fruitful with the active cooperation of religious clerics.

He stressed the need of forging unity to foil nefarious designs of the anti state elements.� He appreciated the role of Ulema-e-Kiram and said that close liaison among district administration, police and peace committees was prerequisite for maintaining law & order during Muharram.

� Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed also addressed the meeting and stressed the need of peaceful observance of Muharram-ul-Haraam.

She said that proposals of peace committees were being entertained properly for improving security arrangements across the Faisalabad division.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Abid Khan, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar, Maulana Muhammad Yousuf Anwar, Mufti Muhammad Zia Madni, Allama Riaz Kharal, Allama Tahir-ul-Hassan, Mufti Abdul Moeed Asad and others also spoke on the occasion.

Director General (DG) Auqaf Asif Ali Farrukh, SSP Operations Dr. Muhammad Rizwan, Additional Commissioner Asif Hayat, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Ahmad Saeed Manj, AC City Muhammad Zubair, AOC Riaz Hussain Anjum, Zonal Administrative, Zonal Khateeb and others attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Punjab Visit Mufti All Unity Foods Limited Muharram

Recent Stories

Armenian Foreign Ministry Calls for Additional Eff ..

Armenian Foreign Ministry Calls for Additional Efforts to End Karabakh Blockade

4 minutes ago
 UNHCR provides cash assistance to over 1 million A ..

UNHCR provides cash assistance to over 1 million Afghan refugees in Pakistan

14 minutes ago
 Migrant Child Dies Under Care of US Agency, Fourth ..

Migrant Child Dies Under Care of US Agency, Fourth Such Death This Year - Report ..

13 minutes ago
 US Congressman Introduces Constitutional Amendment ..

US Congressman Introduces Constitutional Amendment Capping SCOTUS at 9 Justices ..

13 minutes ago
 Russian Central Bank to Pilot Digital Currency Wit ..

Russian Central Bank to Pilot Digital Currency With Real Transactions in August

14 minutes ago
 10 Kashmiri's arrested on false charges in IIOJK

10 Kashmiri's arrested on false charges in IIOJK

6 minutes ago
Amtrak Suspends Service After Train Derails Near W ..

Amtrak Suspends Service After Train Derails Near Washington - Statement

6 minutes ago
 IG Police takes notice of BUJ's concerns about lac ..

IG Police takes notice of BUJ's concerns about lack of access to information in ..

6 minutes ago
 #DubaiDestinations campaign launched to showcase c ..

#DubaiDestinations campaign launched to showcase city&#039;s top summer attracti ..

37 minutes ago
 CCP conclude its inquiry against urea manufacturer ..

CCP conclude its inquiry against urea manufacturers, FMPAC

14 minutes ago
 North Korea Condemns Supply of Cluster Munitions t ..

North Korea Condemns Supply of Cluster Munitions to Kiev, Calls US Biggest War C ..

6 minutes ago
 Romanian President Offers NATO F-16 Training Facil ..

Romanian President Offers NATO F-16 Training Facility

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan