UN General Secretary Antonio  Guerres will arrive in Islamabad tomorrow

(@fidahassanain)

Mr. Antonio Guerres will meet President, Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister and will visit Lahore and Kartarpur project.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 15th, 2020) The United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guerres will arrive in Islamabad tomorrow.

He is visiting Islamabad to attend International Conference on Afghan refugees. Mr. Antonio Guerres will also call on President and Prime Minister and will attend a meeting with Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Pakistan’s perspective on all aspects of Jammu and Kashmir dispute will be shared with UN Secretary General. The Secretary General’s other engagements include interactions with parliamentarians, media and the youth. He will deliver special talks on themes of sustainable development, climate change and peacekeeping. The UN General Secretary will also visit Lahore from where he will go to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib.