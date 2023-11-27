UN Women Pakistan inaugurates 16 Days campaign titled 'Koi Jawaaz Nahi' at Mohen-jo-Daro

The UN Women Pakistan with the support of the Government of Japan kicked off the “16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence” through its ‘Koi Jawaaz Nahi’ advocacy campaign at the Indus valley of Civilization, Archaeological site of Mohen-Jo-Daro, a World Heritage site of outstanding value to humanity, on Monday

This campaign aims to leverage Mohenjo-Daro's historical and cultural significance to spotlight the persistent challenge

of gender-based violence, fostering collective action for prevention and elimination.

The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence is an international civil society-led annual campaign. It commences on November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and ends on December 10, Human Rights Day, indicating that violence against women is the most pervasive breach of human rights worldwide.

Concurrently, the campaign actively promotes and advocates for this year's theme, "Invest to Prevent Violence Against Women & Girls," aiming to reach the masses.

Speaking on the occasion, Country Representative of UN Women Pakistan, Ms. Sharmeela Rassool, said that “Investing to prevent violence against women is not just a theme; it's a call for tangible action.

She said that by choosing MohenjoDaro as the launching site, we emphasize the resilience of women throughout history and the need to protect their rights in the present day.

Commissioner Larkana Division Abdul Waheed Shaikh, said on the occasion, as Commissioner of Larkana, I stand in solidarity with the UN Women's initiative at Mohenjo- Daro.

He said that by embracing our heritage, we amplify the call to end gender-based violence, fostering a society where every individual thrives free from fear.

While addressing the audience, DIG Larkana Range Nasir Aftab Pathan said, I am honored to support UN Women's 16 Days Campaign at Mohenjo-Daro. As DIG Larkana, I believe in the power of collective action to address gender-based violence and create a safer community for all.

Director Archaeology Mohenjo-Daro Dr. Syed Shakir Ali Shah, during his welcome speech said, “We are delighted to welcome this campaign in the rich cultural heritage of Mohenjo-Daro, an ancient city of the Indus Valley Civilization. as a symbol of resilience and potential inspiration for advancing women's empowerment and reflecting a strategic and culturally sensitive approach to addressing gender-based violence.”

The “Koi Jawaaz Nahi” campaign is launched at Mohenjo-Daro and is set to traverse Quetta and Peshawar before culminating in Islamabad.

The Primary concept behind this initiative involves illuminating historical structures in these cities with the color orange, accompanied by street theatre performances and an exhibition highlighting the contributions of home-based workers.